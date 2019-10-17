“Polar Night” by Photographer Mark Mahaney

America’s Northernmost Town is the scene of Northern California-based photographer Mark Mahaney’s first book, “Polar Night”. Published by Trespasser Books and slated to be released in November 2019, the images offer a glimpse into the otherworldly beauty of a landscape cloaked in darkness and snow for 65 days.

“The unnatural lights that flare in the sun’s absence and the shapes that emerge from the landscape are unexpectedly beautiful in their softness and harshness. It’s hard to see past the heavy gaze of climate change in an arctic town, though Polar Night is a visual poem about endurance, isolation and survival.”

See more images from “Polar Night” below!